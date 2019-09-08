When you’re about to buy a home, having that home inspected is a critical step in the purchase process. Only a thorough, professional inspection of the home’s physical structure and mechanical condition, from roof to foundation, can uncover the issues you’ll need to watch for as a homeowner and potentially discuss with the seller.
Better Business Bureau (BBB) advises you to do your homework and choose carefully when looking for someone to evaluate your would-be home.
Home inspectors may be architects, structural engineers or building contractors. While structural engineers must be licensed by the state in which they operate, home inspectors themselves are not federally regulated, and state regulations vary.
In Missouri, home inspectors do not require a license or training, though structural engineers and other professional engineers are licensed through the Missouri Division of Professional Regulation.
“The lack of consistent licensing and certification requirements among home inspectors means the onus is on homebuyers to choose their inspector wisely,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. “Consumers should research inspectors’ knowledge and experience carefully before making a decision about this crucial part of the homebuying process.”