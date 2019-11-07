The Inns at St. Albans will re-open The Old Barn Inn for dinner service beginning Dec. 6.
The Old Barn Inn will feature a seasonal, farm-to-fork menu that will change every six weeks. Small and large plates will be offered, along with a full bar and cocktails.
The dining room will seat 70, and the restaurant is now taking reservations for Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings.
Coming on board to lead the restaurant is Beth Williams, who owns and operates Table Three in Wildwood. She plans to close that restaurant on Nov. 23 after 10 years of service.
“This is the historic heart of The Inns at St. Albans that will once again become the focal point for meals and family gatherings for years to come,” Inns at St. Albans owner Datra Herzog said in a statement. “We are very excited that Beth Williams and her talented team will become part of this revival.”
Built as a barn in 1843, the property was expanded into a restaurant in 1928. In the 1980s, it reopened as Malmaison. Herzog bought it in 2004 and closed the restaurant.
“I am looking forward to collaborating with the talent of Datra Herzog and the opportunity to join and help facilitate the vision for the future growth of this historic property,” Williams said in a statement. “Our vision is to inspire a healthier approach by promoting community, providing real food and offering quality experiences.”
Herzog announced in September a $3.6 million expansion that will add more overnight rooms for guests at weddings, corporate retreats and weekend cooking school events.