The Inns at St. Albans is expanding with the construction of a new lodge offering 12 overnight rooms and 18 total beds for guests at weddings, corporate retreats and weekend cooking school events at the historic hospitality venue at the western edge of the St. Louis metropolitan area.
The $3.6 million, 11,000-square-foot lodge will double the existing 14 rooms of overnight accommodations currently available for events at The Inns at St. Albans, while also adding a meeting space for up to 25 participants.
Construction of the new lodge will begin in September and is scheduled for completion by summer of 2021.
Located in the village area of St. Albans, the new lodge will be built on the site of an empty home that once housed the Chesterfield Day School near the historic Heads Store.
This is the latest in a series of new and renovated facilities projects undertaken in recent years by Inns at St. Albans owner Datra Herzog to accommodate the demand for more and larger events.
Herzog said the growing popularity of destination weddings coupled with more weekend culinary camps at the International Choux Cooking School, customized bachelor and bachelorette weekends and the desire to offer more corporate retreats during the week led to her decision to build the new lodge.
“The new lodge will allow more of our guests to experience the sought-after overnight destination flavor that our weddings, cooking school events and retreats offer,” said Herzog. “Thanks to other construction and renovation projects at our properties in recent years, we can now host two large wedding events at both The Old Barn Inn and The Studio Inn simultaneously. It is important to increase the overnight accommodations to keep pace with our growth and popularity.”
New and renovated facilities added in recent years include a larger event pavilion at the Studio Inn which can seat up to 180, a new tiered ceremony site at the Old Barn Inn, and a new pavilion in the Old Barn Inn gardens that can house outdoor cocktail events.
The existing pavilion at the Old Barn Inn can accommodate up to 220 seated diners. In addition, a Victorian home near Head’s Store known as the Farm House has been renovated to offer an entire house rental for bridal parties.
“Our destination event guests can benefit from many nearby activities, including access to 36 holes of golf and use of the clubhouse facilities at the nearby Country Club of St. Albans,” Herzog added. “We also offer cooking classes, wine tastings and hiking trails. Many attractions are a convenient day trip from our location.”
David and Datra Herzog are partnering with Enterprise Bank & Trust on the financing of the project. Blaes Architects is the project architect, and St. Albans Construction Company is providing construction management services.
For more information, visit www.innsatstalbans.com.