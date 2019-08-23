The Homestead at Hickory View retirement community in Washington raised $1,548.25 for the homeless pets of Franklin County Humane Society.
The Homestead residents hosted a dog adoption event July 27 which attracted dog enthusiasts from the Washington area.
Donations were collected from food sales, a dog-themed photo booth and sales of dog blankets made by The Homestead residents.
In addition, many people were inspired by the enthusiasm of residents and made donations in their honor.
“I loved introducing the residents to our adoptable dogs and we had many couples and families from the Washington area stop by to see them,” said Phyllis McCann, a volunteer with FCHS, who worked at the event.
Holly Cousins, sales director for Homestead said the amount of donations the event generated is a testament to the impact our residents can have on the local community.
“I am so proud of their hard work planning the event and crafting dog blankets to sell for donations,” she said.
Violet Lansford and her granddaughter, Carissa, adopted Chi Chi, an 8-year-old Chihuahua mix at the event.
“When I first saw him, he snuggled into my lap,” said Carissa, 7.
Lansford said “I saw Carissa’s smile and I knew we had to make him ours.”
This is the third pet Lansford has adopted from FCHS.
“I like rescuing shelter pets,” she said. “Each pet has different circumstances, but all of them have a lot of love to give.”
McCann said the Humane Society is grateful for the money raised by The Homestead at Hickory View and the fact that Chi Chi found his forever family at the event is priceless.
Information about adoptions can be found on Facebook at Franklin County Humane Society – MO, or by calling the shelter directly at 636-583-4300.