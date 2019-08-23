When Mya Rode, age 10, found out she had won Best of Show for her entry in the Home Economics/Fine Arts Division Show at the Washington Town & Country Fair, she jumped up and down with excitement. “I won the whole thing?” she asked with disbelief and a huge smile of her face.
Her entry was a creative vintage-style black and white dress submitted in the best interpretation of the fair theme category.
The dress’s bodice features the slogan of the 2019 Washington Fair, “Cheers to 90 Year.” Beneath a white belt flairs the most distinguished part of the dress: a skirt made out of black and white photos.
Some of the photos are of Rode and her family at the Fair over the years. Rode said some of the photos are of herself at the Jake Owen concert, the funnel cake eating contest and hog show from last year’s Fair. Other photos on the skirt are black and white pictures of Fair posters going as far back as the early 1980s.
Rode’s mother, Rachel, said they found many of the photos of past posters on the Fair’s website and on Facebook. Mya then hot-glued each photo to the skirt of the dress.
Ann Bolzenius judged the competition. She said the dress’s vintage, flapper look was a perfect callback to when the Fair began in 1929.
Bolzenius remarked the contest saw many great entries, but Mya’s stood out.
“I believe it captures the essence of 90 years,” said Bolzenius. “It’s probably the Best of Show for the whole Fair.”
The dress was submitted on a black dress form along with the finishing touches of a strand of pearls and a black parasol.
Mya can actually wear the dress and she did on Sunday, Aug. 10, when she was officially presented with her award including a medal and ticket to the 2020 Fair.
Rachel said Mya was inspired by the Fair and her love of fashion. Mya attends Campbellton Elementary School and will be going into fifth grade.