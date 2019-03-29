US Inspect, the nation’s leading home inspection company, announced that Scott Sullivan, Washington, has been named National Inspector of the Year runner-up.
Sullivan is an inspector with the US Inspect’s St. Louis Team.
“Scott is dedicated to deliver exemplary customer service to his clients and a highly regarded technical and marketing mentor to his fellow inspectors. Thank you, Scott, for your dedication,” said Tim Shelton, US Inspect vice president of field services.
US Inspect has been delivering residential inspections since 1987.