The Missouri Attorney General’s office filed a suit against an area business specializing in custom-made religious robes and garments.
The suit was filed against Hoffman Brothers Robe Company alleging the business violated the Missouri Merchandises Practices Act, by writing that the business “advertised, offered for sale, and sold church and choir robes to individuals, churches and schools, but failed to deliver the product.”
The state seeks preliminary and permanent injunctions against Hoffman Brothers Robe Company, as well as full restitution for consumers.
The business is owned by Kyle A. Smith, Sullivan. The Missouri secretary of state records show the business was formed as Hoffman Brothers, Inc., in June 1959. According to the petition, Smith purchased the business in December 2013.
The petition states Smith “demanded and obtained large upfront payments of thousands of dollars from consumers but failed to use the payments on processing orders and providing consumers their promised products.” The suit alleges Smith used money he received from consumers “to pay off Defendants’ credit cards or for other purposes not related to the customer’s order.”
Missouri Attorney General’s office took complaints from 17 consumers who had not received goods. Those consumers reported losses of more than $34,000 to the company.
According to the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of St. Louis, it had previously warned consumers about complaints from consumers from across the country that the business failed to deliver ordered merchandise or issue requested refunds. The business has an “F” rating, the lowest on BBB’s scale, due to several unanswered customer complaints.
The business failed to answer most of the 16 complaints that consumers filed with BBB. Consumers from 11 states filed complaints with BBB about Hoffman Brothers Robe Company.
The website for Hoffman Brothers Robe Company states the company is in the process of relocating.
The business had been located in Owensville, but the business address now is listed in Union, according to court records.