Foundations for Franklin County, in partnership with the Franklin County Community Resource Board and Kids Under Twenty One (KUTO), will sponsor two suicide prevention workshops in August and October.
The program, ASIST (Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training), is a two-day workshop open to any community member.
Participants will learn how to recognize opportunities to help, reach out and offer support, assess the risk of suicide and apply intervention, and utilize and share community resources.
The training will take place on two occasions — Thursday and Friday, Aug. 1-2 and the other on Oct. 17-18. Each training day will be from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Foundations for Franklin County Office at 3033 Highway A, Suite 103, Washington.
Attendance on both days is necessary to receive a certificate of completion. The training is free and lunch will be provided.
Space is limited and registration is required. The registration form can be obtained by contacting Elizabeth Makulec at 314-963-7571 or at info.programs@kuto.org. It’s also available on the HOPE for Franklin County Facebook page.
For the Aug. 1-2 session, people should register by Friday, July 26. For the Oct. 17-18 session, registration is due by Friday, October 11. To register and reserve space, mail the registration form to KUTO at 2718 S. Brentwood Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63144, Att: ASIST Training or email it to info.programs@kuto.org.
For for more information, contact Elizabeth Makulec at the above number or email address. To learn more about ASIST, visit its website at www.livingworks.net/programs/asist