Robert Sturm, of Sturm’s Towing, Washington, received the American Towman ACE Award for achievement in service performance for the fifth time.
Recipients were nominated by the nation’s major motor clubs and dispatch centers including: GEICO, Road America, Agero, Motorcycle Towing Services, Nation Safe Drivers, Quest Towing Services, Pinnacle Motor Club, Roadside Protect and USAC/MD.
The nomination guidelines for the ACE Award include: the highest percentage of calls when the estimated time of arrival is achieved, consistency in response time, written appreciation from customers and percentage of calls serviced.
ACE recipients ran in the top 1 percent of the towing industry’s service providers.
The ACE Award is presented by American Towman magazine, the leading trade publication serving emergency road service professionals.
The ACE Award was commemorated by an original design belt buckle. The buckles were presented to the award recipients present at the ACE Encore Ceremony at the SouthPoint Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas, Nev., May 10, 2019, during the American Towman ShowPlace.