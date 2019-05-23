Jordan Nowak, Union, recently was named one of the 10 electrical engineering graduates who will receive a $6,000 Grainger Power Engineering award from the electrical and computer engineering department at Missouri University of Science and Technology.
The awards are presented as a reward for academic excellence.
The Power Engineering awards are funded by a $1.3 million endowment from The Grainger Foundation of Chicago. Missouri S&T is recognized by Grainger for its ability to attract top students and educate quality engineers and is one of only six universities in the nation chosen to receive such funding.
Each spring, the Grainger Power Engineering award is presented to up to 12 electrical engineering graduate and undergraduate students who plan to pursue careers in power engineering. Selection of recipients is based on academic performance, exhibited interest in power engineering and extracurricular activities.
To be eligible for this year’s award, students must have graduated with degrees in electrical engineering in August 2018, December 2018 or May 2019 and have emphasized their course work in power engineering. All recipients had significant power engineering experience either through company internships, research projects or design projects.