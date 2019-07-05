The Missouri Athletic Club, St. Louis, announces the hiring of Rodney Stoyer as director of membership.
Stoyer comes to the MAC from The Country Club of St. Albans, where he served as director of membership. He previously served as the director of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Washington Inc.
Stoyer holds a Bachelor of Science in psychology with a minor in human resource management.
He also serves as president of the St. Louis area chapter of the Professional Club Marketing Association. Additionally, he is a board member of the Washington Historical Society and secretary of the board of directors for the Historic Washington Foundation.
“I’m so happy to have joined the team at the MAC,” Stoyer said. “I’m looking forward to helping the club achieve a full membership and to work with an amazing team here at a strong and healthy club.”
In his new role, Stoyer is responsible for the development and implementation of programs and policies to attract and retain members. He said he loves getting to know people and connecting them with opportunities that help them achieve their goals.
Since 1903, the Missouri Athletic Club’s mission has been to be the premier athletic, dining and social club for business, professional and civic leaders and their families in the St. Louis region.
Today, nearly 2,500 business, professional and civic leaders and their families comprise the MAC’s membership.
A limited number of memberships at the MAC are still available, and residents living and working inside the city limits of Washington qualify for nonresident status at the MAC.