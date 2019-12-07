The Jefferson Cup Wine Invitational, often referred to as the “Olympics” of wine competitions, celebrated its 20th year and Stone Hill Winery in Hermann took top honors.
It is the only competition that honors the best of the best among wines culled from tastings and competitions held in the U.S. throughout the year from all of America’s wine regions.
This tasting competition took place Nov. 15 in Kansas City, where 750 wines exemplifying top American viticulture and winemaking were preselected to compete with wines represented from 24 states.
Stone Hill Winery said it’s proud to have won the prestigious Jefferson Cup in 2019 for its Cream Sherry. Three years in a row, in 2017, 2018 and now 2019, Stone Hill Winery has taken home the Jefferson Cup for Cream Sherry.
This year, Stone Hill’s 2015 Cross J Norton and 2017 Late Harvest Vignoles also were Jefferson Cup nominees and awarded double gold medals. In addition, Stone Hill was awarded a gold, five silver and three bronze medals for a variety of wines.
This competition was named for Thomas Jefferson, father of our constitution and a seminal figure in America’s cultural, culinary, including wine, and agricultural history, as well as a champion of the international concept of human rights.
Included in the competition are vinifera and non-vinifera wines in order to respect the diversity of American viticulture and Jefferson’s own acceptance of native varieties and hybrids.
Following the Jefferson Cup competition, the remaining wines are donated for an annual event that benefits children and adults in need with more than $180,000 raised for AngelFlight Central
Stone Hill Winery was established in 1847. Today, its legacy lives on being family-owned and now in the hands of the next generation.