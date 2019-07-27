Stone Hill Winery, Hermann, received top honors at the 2019 Missouri Wine Competition held July 18-19 in Columbia.
Stone Hill Winery’s 2017 Chambourcin won the prestigious Missouri Governor’s Cup and Best of Class in the dry red wine category, while the winery’s 2017 Estate Bottled Norton won the C.V. Riley Award for best Norton.
The Missouri Wine Competition is the premier competition designed to recognize and promote the excellent wines made in the state.
Judges awarded 13 Best of Class, 48 gold, 110 silver and 89 bronze medals at this year’s wine competition.
More gold medals were awarded this year in comparison to last year. Judges blind tasted 285 wines during the course of the two-day competition.
“This competition truly showcases the top wines in Missouri,” said Jim Anderson, executive director of the Missouri Wine and Grape Board. “More than 240 medals were awarded at this year’s competition which is a direct reflection of the quality of wines Missouri is producing.”
The Missouri Governor’s Cup recognizes the best wine in the state and was determined by a panel of nine judges from across the United States and one industry judge.
“It’s an incredible honor to win the 2019 Missouri Governor’s Cup for our 2017 Chambourcin and the C.V. Riley Award for our 2017 Estate Bottled Norton,” said Jon Held, president and owner of Stone Hill Winery.
“My goal has always been to produce the highest quality wines possible from our Missouri-grown grapes,” he said. “Our vineyard and winemaking teams have implemented that goal consistently year after year. I’m very proud of the teams’ efforts. Once again, they deserve all the credit for this great honor.”
The C.V. Riley Award is awarded to the best Norton produced in the state of Missouri. The award is named in honor of C.V. Riley, Missouri’s first state-appointed entomologist who is credited with helping save the French wine industry with his discovery of the state’s pest-resistant rootstock. Norton is the official state grape.
The Missouri Governor’s Cup winner was selected from the 13 Best of Class honorees:
Sparkling: Stone Hill Winery — Brut Rosé.
Dry White: Adam Puchta Winery — Dry Vignoles.
Semi-Dry White: St. James Winery — 2017 Dry Vignoles.
Sweet White: Stone Hill Winery — Moscato.
Dry Rosé: Montelle Winery — La Roseé.
Semi-Dry Rosé: Defiance Ridge Vineyards — 2018 Femme Osage Rosé.
Sweet Rosé: Les Bourgeois Vineyards — Pink Fox.
Dry Red: Stone Hill Winery — 2017 Chambourcin.
Semi-Dry Red: Noboleis Vineyards — 2018 Syncopation Jam Session.
Sweet Red: Dale Hollow Winery — Concord.
Fruit: Stone Hill Winery — Peach.
Dessert: Adam Puchta Winery — Signature Port.
Late Harvest/Ice Wine: Montelle Winery — 2018 Vidal Blanc Icewine.
The winning wines will be on display at the 2019 Missouri State Fair from August 8-18 in Sedalia.
A complete list of winners is posted online at missouriwine.org.