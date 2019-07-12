St. Louis Community College at Wildwood announces Carol Lupardus, Ph.D., as its new campus president and chief academic officer, effective July 1, 2019.
In this role, she serves as the chief executive of the campus, providing academic and administrative leadership.
Lupardus joined STLCC in 2001. Since then, she has held a number of academic and leadership positions across the college.
Most recently, she served for three years as the campus president of STLCC-Meramec. Prior to that role, she was the vice president for academic affairs at STLCC-Florissant Valley and a professor for the teacher education program.
Lupardus’ connection to the Wildwood campus spans more than a decade. In 2007, she was tapped to teach and coordinate the campus teacher education program. In 2013, she served as Wildwood’s acting vice president for academic affairs.
When asked what sparked her desire to return to Wildwood, she said, “I truly enjoy this campus community. It’s an honor to serve as Wildwood’s leader.
“STLCC-Wildwood has a proven track record of innovation and growth,” she added. “I look forward to building on that success by expanding Wildwood’s course offerings and programs so we can meet the needs of our students and the community.”
A lifelong educator, Lupardus began her career as an elementary schoolteacher in the Meramec Valley R-III School District. She earned a doctorate in educational leadership from Saint Louis University, a master’s degree in education from Saint Louis University and a bachelor’s degree in education from the University of Missouri.
Lupardus was born and raised in Britain. She has lived in Washington since 1978. She and her husband, Jim, have three adult children and six grandchildren.