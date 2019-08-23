Relationship with Ameriprise Financial Institution Group Gives Customers Easy Access to Investment Services
The Bank of Franklin County announces the appointment of Casey Stick as financial adviser for the Missouri Valley Wealth Management division.
Missouri Valley Wealth is an advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial, which specializes in providing one-to-one adviser-client relationships, personalized advice and solutions to help clients reach their financial goals.
This service offers Missouri Valley Wealth Management clients access to a broad array of services and products such as financial and retirement planning, mutual funds, insurance and annuities, brokerage accounts, strategies to save for college and much more.
“We are excited to have Casey located at our main branch in Washington,” said Bob Dobsch, Bank of Franklin County president. “He shares our passion for helping customers achieve their financial goals.
“Casey’s experience will help us better service our existing customers while also allowing us to help even more families plan for their financial future,” Dobsch added. “Our partnership with Ameriprise is consistent with our commitment to offering quality service and solutions that address more customer financial needs.”
Stick said helping to align his clients’ actions with their financial goals is the core of his business, and it will continue to be.
“I’m excited to start this next chapter with Missouri Valley Wealth Management and Ameriprise Financial Institutions Group,” he said.
Born and raised in Grand Junction, Colo., Stick graduated from the University of Wyoming with a degree in business administration.
Stick resides in Washington with his wife, Erica, and dog Rocky. He is very involved in the community having been a member of the Benevolent and Protected Order of Elks for 16 years, currently serving as the exalted ruler.