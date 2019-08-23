With the new fall semester just one week away, State Technical College of Missouri, Linn, announced that it has been ranked the No. 1 college in the nation by WalletHub (a personal finance website).
WalletHub ranked 710 colleges across the country. In determining its rankings, it considered a variety of factors, broken down into three main categories.
Career Outcomes, Education Outcomes and Cost and Financing were each assigned 33.33 points with subcategories weighted between 3.33 points and 10 points.
State Tech was awarded the best overall.
“We constructed the three dimensions using 19 total metrics, each grouped with related metrics in the appropriate category and listed with its corresponding weight,” said Adam McCann with WalletHub. “We graded each metric on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the best community college. Finally, we determined each school’s weighted average across all metrics to calculate its overall score and used the resulting scores to rank-order our sample.”
This news comes after a 2018 recognition by Forbes magazine that ranked State Tech the third best college in the country.
State Tech anticipates a 15 percent increase for the fall Class of 2019, which would surpass 2018’s record-breaking year.
“Our outstanding relationships with the companies that hire our students will continue to make State Tech ‘The Employer’s Choice,’ said State Tech President Dr. Shawn Strong.
“Those same relationships result in an exceptional 99 percent placement rate and makes the choice to attend State Tech an easy decision,” Strong said. “We are expecting yet another record year for enrollment in the fall of 2019.
“All of the State Tech faculty and staff are working hard toward next week’s opening day,” he added. “They would agree that being ranked the best in the country by WalletHub on top of another record-breaking class means that we are once again starting the academic year on a high note.”
For more information, visit www.statetechmo.edu.