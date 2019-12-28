All 13 permit applications to grow medical marijuana in Franklin County were rejected by the state.
The Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) Thursday released the names of businesses and their locations approved to cultivate (grow) medical marijuana when it becomes legal next week.
There were 60 licenses for medical marijuana cultivation facilities given certification by the state. The applicants have five days to accept the certification.
But each of the applications filed for cultivation facilities in Franklin County were denied.
According to Lyndall Fraker, director of the DHSS section for medical marijuana regulation, the scoring by a third-party was blind, and the applications were stripped of any identifying information.
“Throughout this entire process, it has been important to us to be fair and transparent as we implement all pieces of this program,” she said. “This is why we chose to employ a blind application scorer who had no access to applicants’ identifying information.”
Once all approvals and denials have been issued, the department will post the final rank/score of all medical marijuana cultivation facility applicants to its website.
According to the DHSS, denials were issued for several reasons, including failure to meet minimum qualification, the results of an analysis for substantial common control, the results of application scoring, or application withdrawal.
Total Permits
The state is required by the law to approve at least 60 commercial growers, 86 facilities that manufacture marijuana-infused products and 192 dispensary licenses, 24 dispensaries for each of the state’s eight congressional districts. The names of dispensaries and manufacturing of marijuana-infused products have not yet been released.
There are seven businesses seeking manufacturing permits in Franklin County. There are 14 certification for dispensaries sought in Franklin County. That includes four stores in Washington, five in Pacific, two dispensaries in both Union and St. Clair, and one in Sullivan.
DHSS also has released the names of the testing facilities that were approved and denied. There were no applications filed for testing labs in Franklin County.
The state also released the names and locations of 21 medical marijuana transportation facilities certifications approved, including nearby facilities in Eureka and Truesdale. There were no applications sought for transportation businesses in Franklin County.
County Applicants
All of Franklin County is in the 3rd Congressional District. The district includes Lincoln, Warren, Montgomery, Callaway, Osage, Gasconade, Maries, Miller and Cole counties. There also are portions of St. Charles, Jefferson and Camden counties in the district.
Medicinal marijuana was legalized in Missouri in November 2018 through a constitutional amendment approved by voters.
Of the growers that sought permits in Franklin County, the proposed locations were mostly in rural areas. One business, Fortner Industries LLC, had applied for three cultivation sites in the county located at 6048 Rock Ridge Road, Gerald, according to DHSS.
Listed below are the 10 other business names and addresses of where the facilities would have been located:
• Noah’s Arc Foundation, LLC, Heidmann Industrial Park Lot 12, Washington;
• Franklin County Cannabis Products, 330 Echo Valley Road, Union;
• Well Water Farms, LLC, 7819 Highway 47, Union;
• Elevated Farms, LLC, 905 Miller Drive, St. Clair;
• LSA314, LLC, 2 Enterprise Drive, St. Clair;
• MR 5025 OH100, LLC, 5025 Old Highway 100, Washington;
• MWM Industries, LLC, 1253 Rabbit Lane, Robertsville;
• Pure Hydro Farm, LLC, 4364 Highway Y, New Haven;
• SLCC, LLC, 1465 Hoelzer Court, Pacific; and
• Trinity Cultivation, LLC, 515 W. Flottmann Road, Gerald.
The state also rejected a permit request for a cultivation facility near Marthasville at 17176 Highway N.