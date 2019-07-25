The state has been awarded a $81.2 million grant for a new Interstate 70 bridge at Rocheport, west of Columbia.
The plans for the new bridge will replace a 60-year-old bridge. Total cost of the new bridge has been estimated at $240 million. Including the grant, the state has about $190 million needed for the construction. The state hopes to receive a federal loan of about $73.1 million to help pay the cost.
Each day about 34,000 vehicles pass over the bridge.
Columbia and Boone County each have pledged $2 million while Cooper County and Boonville both pledged $100,000.
The state had applied for a $172 million federal INFRA grant. The $81.2 million grant was approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation.
Gov. Mike Parson said transportation drives “our economy and replacing the bridge is a major step toward maintaining our highway system and ensuring we have the framework for access and expansion in the future.” The funding will allow the existing bridge to be used during construction of the new structure.
The Missouri delegation in Congress supported the state’s application for the grant.
Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz of Sullivan said the bipartisanship support highlights the bridge’s importance.
Plans call for a new six-lane I-70 bridge near the current one. The project includes improvements at the nearby Route BB interchange. Gov. Parson expects construction to begin in 2021.