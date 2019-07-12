Neighbors of a proposed vacation rental in Washington lodged their complaints in front of the city’s planning and zoning board Monday night.
During public hearing, residents in the area of Riverview Drive say a short-term rental would ruin the “integrity” of their neighborhood.
Tyann Marcink (Hammond), who would manage the property, applied for a special use permit for a short-term lodging at 1518 Riverview Drive which is located in a R-1B Zoning District.
Short-term lodging, anything less than 30 days, requires a special use permit for any zoning district outside of C-3 Overlay Districts.
The planning board gave first-round approval of the permit with a 5-3 vote. Voting in favor were Chuck Watson, Jeff Patke, Tom Holdmeier, Carolyn Witt and Tony Gokenbach. The dissenting votes were cast by Samantha Cerutti Wacker, John Borgmann and Mark Hidritch.
Mayor Sandy Lucy and Mark Kluesner were not at Monday’s meeting.
The Washington City Council is poised to vote on the permit Monday, July 15, following a second public hearing.
The property is owned by Diana Tyler, Washington, who has been living at the Riverview Drive home; and Steve White, San Juan Bautista, Calif.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, said city staff is recommending approval, stating that short-term rentals, “create minimal traffic and are a pretty low frequency use.”
“It has off-street parking, which is not a requirement, but it is always an added bonus,” he added.
Objections
Among those who oppose short-term lodging at the residence are Mark Wood, who lives on First Parkway directly behind the Riverview Drive home.
Wood said his family has lived in the neighborhood for 70 years, and had been the “prime” subdivision in Washington where lawyers, doctors and other professionals had lived.
“Everybody takes pride in their home and yard,” he said. “I don’t feel like it is the right fit for the neighborhood.
“It would be like putting a business in my backyard,” Wood added. “It is a small hotel where people come and go.”
Mary Bishop said the neighbors would not know who would be “coming or going” from the residence.
“I do not like the idea of a short-term rental,” she said.
Nancy Anderson said she has lived near the home for 25 years.
“I feel like we are losing some of the integrity (of the subdivision),” she said. “It doesn’t happen overnight.”
Marcink told the board that the rental would be used for a variety of reasons, including visitors in town for weddings, family reunions or people with dogs competing at Purina Farms.
David Anderson argued that there is no fence on the property and it would not be a suitable place for large dogs.
Marcink said there would be an additional fee to house animals at the rental and under a rental agreement, guests must take care of their animals and clean up after them. There would be a $500 penalty for anyone who does not follow the agreement, she added.
Marc Thurston said allowing a business in a residential area is a “slippery slope” and that permitting the use there would be a mistake.
Borgmann added that he recently drove by the property and the exterior was not maintained as well as other homes in the neighborhood.
“I was surprised when I drove by,” he said. “It stood out to me as not being taken care of.”
Marcink explained that the outside of the home is “in transition.”
“It is not ready to be listed for another month or so,” she said.
Maniaci added the city has safety codes that require the exterior of homes to meet standards.
Owner Speaks
According to Tyler, the home was vacant for about 12 years until she began staying there. She has lived there for approximately two years.
She added that she takes pride in the community and owns the Vivify Salon & Spa nearby on Fifth Street.
“The improvements I have done to the home are pretty incredible,” said Tyler, noting the home had been in disrepair before she purchased it.
Tyler said she spoke to two neighbors, one who was not concerned about a short-term rental and a second who thought it was a good location. However, one of those neighbors also attended Monday’s meeting in opposition of the proposal.
Manager
Marcink manages several VRBOs in Franklin, Warren and St. Charles counties, as well as the Branson area.
“I don’t want to tear apart a neighborhood — at all,” she said.
“For families traveling with kids and dogs, it can be hard to stay in a hotel,” Marcink added. “I don’t want to disturb anybody.”
She added that there will be a noise alarm installed at the home set at a specific decibel. If guests go over the decibel level the alarm will go off. The maximum decibel level will be about as loud a “dinner party.”
When asked by Wacker, Marcink said this location is prime for a VRBO because of the number of bedrooms and the configuration.
“It will be highly maintained compared to a long-term rental,” she added. “It is close to the hospital, wedding venues and wineries.”
Marcink recently was featured in USA Today for her Bank Haus VRBO in Marthasville, as well as her photography at the rental.
VRBOs on Rise
Short-term lodging has become increasingly popular in Washington over the past year. There now are about a dozen in the city limits.
Short-term lodging is permitted in the downtown zoning district and the C-3 Overlay District, which is along Fifth Street. Residences outside the C-3 Overlay District are required to obtain a special use permit to operate a VRBO.
Short-term lodging is subject to the city’s bed tax, a 5 percent tourism tax, and owners must purchase a merchants license. Airbnb, VRBO, traditional bed and breakfasts as well as hotels/motels all have to sign up for the same bed tax.
The cost of a special use permit is $150 and a merchants license is $25.
Short-term lodging is often the only lodging available when a conference, weddings or festival is taking place in town. Popular sites where lodging can be found are Airbnb.com, HomeAway.com and VRBO.com.