Washington is getting one of its first CBD and hemp oil friendly stores this week.
Simply Natural, a health and wellness retail store, will hold its grand opening this Saturday, July 20, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The store is located at 6244 Highway 100, Suite 100.
Co-owner and manager Jessica Maurer credits the store’s concept to her brother, Chris Beerman.
“My brother has been interested in and kept up to date on the 2018 U.S. Farm Bill that passed in December,” Maurer said. “He brought it to everyone’s attention and we turned around with this idea. We agreed there isn’t any place like it in Washington.”
The Farm Bill passed in Congress declassified hemp from being a controlled substance, which in turned helped the CBD industry. Cannabidiol, or CBD oil, is being used for medical purposes. As is commonly known, hemp is made from the marijuana plant.
The Beerman siblings grew up in Washington and thought it would be a great place to start a business. Chris Beerman, Richard Beerman and Jessica Maurer, along with Richard’s wife Laura and Jessica’s husband Larry, helped bring the idea to reality.
Simply Natural provides customers with natural, high-quality products to help improve health and wellness, with an emphasis on therapeutic uses of hemp products. Products include a variety of CBD and hemp oil goods grown and produced in the United States, local Missouri honey and elderberry products, handmade soaps and candles, a variety of loose teas, herbal tinctures, tonics and essential oils.
Maurer graduated from St. Francis Borgia Regional High School in 2000. She worked at Richard’s on the Riverfront restaurant in Washington, where she met her husband Larry. She followed him to St. Louis for a new job, but they recently started a family and wanted to move back to the area.
Her brother Chris’ idea for the store turned into a new job for her.
“We’re hoping the business will gain momentum,” Maurer said. “We will need to educate the public since it’s a new industry.”
The grand opening will feature light refreshments and all-day discounts.
The stores hours are currently 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Those hours may tentatively change in the future.
“We’re ecstatic to begin this adventure in Washington and to start making a difference in the health of the community,” Maurer said. “We plan on learning what we apply here to more locations throughout the Midwest.”