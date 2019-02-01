The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department will have a different look when 13 new vehicles hit the streets later this year.
Along with many other law enforcement agencies in the region and nationwide, the sheriff’s department is utilizing more sport utility vehicles (SUV) in their patrol fleets to allow officers better range and flexibility in their emergency responses.
On Tuesday, the Franklin County Commission approved the purchase of 11 Dodge Durango Pursuit all-wheel drive SUVs for a total price of $360,976, or $32,816 each.
According to the county purchasing department, a federal DWI traffic safety grant will cover 57 percent of the purchase price of two of the Durangos.
The remaining funds for the purchase of the vehicles were part of the 2019 sheriff’s office budget.
Lou Fusz Automotive has been approved by the State of Missouri as a vendor for 2019 which allows the county to purchase vehicles directly from the dealer without having to engage in competitive bidding.
In addition to the Durangos, the department is also purchasing a Chevy Tahoe four-wheel drive SUV $36,251.
The Tahoe is being purchased from Don Brown Chevrolet under the same vendor agreement as the other new vehicles through the state of Missouri.