Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced that a coalition of 50 attorneys general, comprising 48 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, has reached a settlement with Equifax as the result of an investigation into a massive 2017 data breath.
The investigation found that Equifax’s failure to maintain a reasonable security system enabled hackers to penetrate its systems, exposing the data of 56 percent of American adults and nearly half of the U.S. population — the largest-ever breach of consumer data.
The attorneys general secured a settlement with Equifax that includes a Consumer Restitution Fund of up to $425 million, a $175 million payment to the states which includes over $2.3 million to Missouri, and injunctive relief, which also includes a significant financial commitment. This is the largest data breach enforcement action in history.