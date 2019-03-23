Ginger Vaughn opened Serendipity Beyond Design in 2006. She started the business out of her home, but that only lasted a year.
Now, she’s moved into the former Fern & Sycamore store at 319 Elm St., in Downtown Washington.
Vaughn’s passion for design stems from her original focus on corporate design.
After college, she found herself at a corporate job. It took three to four years before she left that job to launch her own business.
Vaughn offers graphic design services. She can design business cards, flyers, posters, logo design and branding. A big selling feature for the store is destination wedding invitations, RSVPs and save the dates.
“I think people get a little perplexed by what I do,” she said.
After that first year of designing in her home, Vaughn rented a place in Fenton before landing in Washington last October.
Originally from Owensville, Vaughn says she loves it here.
“I was excited to come to Washington because everyone says the community is so supportive,” she said.
Serendipity Beyond Design moved into the building that used to house Fern & Sycamore, which sold American-made gifts, jewelry and household items.
“I moved in on the coldest day of the year,” she said, a Wednesday in January.
Already, she said a couple of local artists and Bridgette Kelch, Downtown Washington Inc. executive director, have stopped in to welcome her to the area.
Additionally, Vaughn is interested in participating in festivals and Thirsty Thursdays, noting the patio in front of the store would be a good area to sip wine. She’s excited for the local business feel in Washington.
Before, she mostly designed destination wedding invitations via email so she didn’t have a lot of people coming into her shop. With her new location though, she said she’s more open to it.
“I like having people pop in,” she said.
Recently, she began experimenting with line art and portraits, and incorporating those elements into wedding invitations. She also likes working with three-dimensional elements, such as burlap and wood embellishments.
“People love that,” she said. “It’s kind of our signature thing.”
Previously, she had four to five employees working for her, but she ended up managing more than doing what she likes to do. So now she has two college students who help assemble items a couple of days a week.
The students help with layering, ribbon tying, folding and stapling the passport books.
Vaughn layers her wedding invitations with a printed layer and a backing layer. Those layers stick together with adhesive.
“Everything that we design, we print, ship and label here,” she said, “so everything is kept in-house.”
Vaughn also layers envelopes if that type of design is desired. She said the layering thickens the envelopes.
“Some are just printed, but some are pretty elaborate,” she said.
Eventually Vaughn said she might offer greeting cards. She said Kelch gave her some interesting ideas since Schroeder Drugs is moving out of the downtown area.
“I would be able to fill that void,” she said.
Those looking to get a project printed should email Vaughn at beyonddesign@gmail.com about what they’re looking for specifically. From there, Vaughn will respond with an estimate of how much that would cost them.
She noted it’s important to have a one-on-one interaction with customers to get a sense of exactly what they’re looking for in the finished product.
Sometimes customers will want a butterfly that reminds them of their grandma or the bride and groom are from two different countries. Vaughn said she finds ways to incorporate these little details into the design.
Once Vaughn has a proof of the design, she will email back and forth with the customer until the artwork is approved. This is where having a local store comes in handy.
“I think it’s hard to see stuff online and get an idea of what they are,” she said.
She said some people need to come in and touch things to visualize the design. Vaughn said she gets it because she’s the same way.
Vaughn also offers simple designs online that people can order off of her website at www.serendipitybeyonddesign.com.
“I’m looking forward to growing here,” Vaughn said. “It really is a beautiful town.”