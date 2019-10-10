Select Powder Coating, Union, has been named one of the best finishing shops in the U.S. for 2019, according to an industry benchmarking survey conducted by Products Finishing magazine, a trade publication which has covered the industry since 1936.
The magazine conducted an extensive benchmarking survey that analyzed a company in several different areas, including current finishing technology, finishing practices and performances, business strategies and performances, and training and human resources.
Only the top 50 shops were given the honor of being a Products Finishing magazine “Top Shop” based on a scoring matrix of those four criteria.
“Select Powder Coating has established itself as one of the best finishing operations in the industry,” said Tim Pennington, editor of Products Finishing magazine. “The criteria we used was very stringent, and only the finishing shops that excelled in all four areas made the list. Select Powder Coating is in rare air when it comes to finishing operations.”
“We are extremely excited and pleased to be named one of Products Finishing magazine’s ‘Top Shops’,” said Cole Scego, president of Select Powder Coating. “Our employees and management team have worked very hard to be the best in the industry, and to provide our customers with quality service.”
Select Powder Coating opened in 2001 and moved to Union in January 2017. It is located at 55 Mel Goers Drive. The company has 40 employees.
For more information, visit selectpowdercoating.com.