Nominations for the Outstanding Young Professionals (OYP) Class of 2019 are due by Friday, Aug. 23.
The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce and Washington Missourian are sponsoring the awards.
The young professionals will be honored at the annual Chamber Luncheon Monday, Oct. 7. The luncheon will be held at the KC Hall, upper level.
Amanda Griesheimer, Chamber marketing director, said this is the seventh year for the awards.
“Together, the Chamber and The Missourian will recognize the up-and-coming generation of area leaders,” she said. “The nominees are usually nominated by co-workers or supervisors, but we have had people nominated by customers as well.”
Griesheimer said there have been 75 recipients of the OYP award since starting the program in 2013.
Nominees must be 40 years of age or younger as of Jan. 1, 2019, and be associated with a company or organization that is a member of the Chamber.
Judging will be conducted by a committee of five — three from the Chamber’s membership PR committee and two from The Missourian.
Griesheimer said the committee reserves the right to determine additional persons for consideration.
The nomination form asks how the person has gone above and beyond the call of duty for his or her employment position; what sets the nominee apart from other young professionals; and what participation, involvement or leadership roles the nominee has held.
Those selected to receive the award will be notified to ensure attendance at the luncheon.
The luncheon is open to all Chamber members. More information will be annouced in early September.