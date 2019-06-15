The start of the open nomination period for Crawford Electric consumer-members who want to run for the co-op’s board of directors is Thursday, June 13.
Three positions on the board need to be filled with an election coinciding with the annual meeting of members Wednesday, Sept. 11.
Candidate information packets are currently available at the co-op office, 10301 N. Service Rd., Bourbon, or online in the My Cooperative>Co-op 101>Board of Directors section of the co-op’s website: https://www.crawfordelec.com/content/board-directors.
As a community-focused organization, Crawford Electric Cooperative is led by a board of nine locally elected consumer-members. The board sets policy and develops long-range goals, always safeguarding the interests of fellow co-op members. Each year, one-third of the board is up for election.
To be a candidate for a position on the board, a person must be a member of the cooperative whose permanent residence is in the co-op’s service territory. In addition, the co-op’s bylaws list potential conflicts of interest that preclude an individual’s candidacy.
Members interested in running for the board should request a copy of the co-op’s bylaws. The candidate must declare which district position he or she will seek and should contact the co-op to verify district residency.
Three three-year board positions — one from each of the co-op’s three geographic districts -— are up for election at each annual meeting. The expiring director positions currently are held by Ken Crowder of Sullivan, District 1; Eldon Harris of Bourbon, District 2; and Gary Mullen of Steelville, District 3.
All candidates get nominated to the election ballot by submitting nominating petitions signed by at least 15 co-op members. Such petitions must be delivered to the co-op office during the official petition period, which begins this year at 8 a.m. June 13 and runs through 5 p.m. Friday, July 26.
First-day filers will draw random numbers to determine ballot order placement. Thereafter, candidates will be listed in the order petitions are received at the co-op.
The director election will be decided by a vote of the co-op membership. Members may vote at the annual meeting, set to begin at 10 a.m. Sept. 11, at co-op headquarters. Those unable to attend the meeting may vote for directors by mail.
Co-op consumer-members will be receiving a mail-in ballot request form as an insert with the electric bills they receive in August.
Crawford Electric Cooperative is a member of Touchstone Energy, a national alliance of locally owned, community-minded electric co-ops with high standards of service. Crawford Electric serves about 20,000 meters along almost 3,000 miles of distribution lines in Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, Washington and Dent counties.