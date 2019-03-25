Conservation Federation of Missouri’s President Gary Van De Velde announces the selection of Tyler Schwartze as CFM’s new executive director.
“Mr. Schwartze exemplifies the values of a true conservationist. The Federation looks forward to Tyler’s leadership conserving and preserving Missouri’s wildlife and natural resources for many years to come,” said Van De Velde.
“I am very honored to lead the Conservation Federation to support the great outdoor traditions we have in Missouri.” Schwartze stated. “We are so lucky to live in a state that is extremely diverse in wildlife, natural resources and recreational opportunities. I am committed to preserving and promoting these outdoor heritages so they can be enjoyed for generations to come,”
The Conservation Federation of Missouri was founded in 1935 when fish, forests and wildlife were decimated across the state. Since then, CFM has worked diligently with many partners to ensure conservation of Missouri’s wildlife and natural resources.
“Seeing the positive impact the outdoors can have on people, especially our youth, when they learn and get engaged is very rewarding. CFM is very lucky to have so many dedicated affiliates, partners, volunteers and members that help us pave the way for sustaining these outdoor resources for the future,” said Schwartze, who has been the events manager since joining CFM in June 2017.
He has been integral to the expansion of the Explore the Outdoors Event and Pull for Conservation events.
Schwartze is a lifelong Missourian, and grew up near the Gasconade River in Vienna. Before CFM, he worked for over a decade with Missouri State Parks. He graduated from the University of Central Missouri with a Bachelor of Science degree in recreation management.
Schwartze, his wife Michelle, and their three children live outside Jefferson City on acreage where they enjoy hunting, fishing and trapping.
Schwartze will serve as the 11th director in the 83-year history of the organization.
To learn more about the Conservation Federation of Missouri, visit www.confedmo.org.