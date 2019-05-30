For the second consecutive year, Schnuck Markets Inc. and its customers will support the families of fallen and disabled service members through a “Round Up at the Register” campaign benefiting the Folds of Honor Foundation.
The nonprofit honors the sacrifices of fallen and disabled military veterans by providing educational scholarships to their spouses and children. The effort is also being supported by Anheuser-Busch, Coca-Cola, and more than a dozen other vendor partners.
Starting now and continuing through Independence Day, Schnucks customers at all 117 of the company’s stores, including Washington, will be able to contribute to Folds of Honor at checkout, simply by rounding up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar.
Those customers who use self-checkouts and wish to donate may choose a $1, $3 or $5 “Scan and Give” option. One hundred percent of donations will benefit Folds of Honor.
Last year’s effort raised $1.1 million, which funded 220 college scholarships for family members of fallen and disabled servicemen and women.
In addition to customer donations, Schnucks and several vendors made corporate donations as well.
“Last year, our customers overwhelmingly showed us how important it is to them to help the families of our veterans, and we’re proud to offer the campaign to support Folds of Honor again this year,” said Schnucks chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “This is truly an example where just a few cents ultimately goes a long way in saying ‘thank you’ to servicemembers who paid the ultimate sacrifice, those injured in the line of duty and their families.”
Folds of Honor was established 12 years ago after Major Dan Rooney, a U.S. Air Force fighter pilot, saw the grieving family of a fallen U.S. Army corporal meeting their loved one’s flag-draped coffin on an airport tarmac.
The 501(c)(3) has awarded more than $130 million in scholarships to military spouses and children since 2007.
In addition to rounding up at Schnucks, baseball fans who attended the May 22 St. Louis Cardinals game at Busch Stadium could support Folds of Honor by taking part in a special 50/50 drawing benefitting the nonprofit.
The Cardinals also are offering fans special $9 tickets for games on Friday, May 24 and Sunday, May 26, with a portion of each specially-priced ticket benefiting Folds of Honor.
Schnucks’ efforts for Folds of Honor also include several fundraising events over the six-week campaign. Among them:
June 2 — Folds of Honor executive and former American hostage in Iran, Rocky Sickmann, will speak at a special dinner at the Schnucks Cooking School at Schnucks Des Peres. Tickets are $85 per person, with the proceeds benefiting Folds of Honor.
June 13 and 27 — Radio station New Country 92.3 FM will be visiting six different Schnucks locations and will be giving away 1,000 flags at each location.
June 29 — Schnucks will be hosting John Rich of Big and Rich. As a supporter of Folds of Honor, Rich donates 10 percent of sales of his Redneck Riviera Whiskey (available at select Schnucks stores) to the organization.
Customers can find information about these events and others that may be added by visiting the Folds of Honor page on the Schnucks home page.