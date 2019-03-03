Schnucks Delivers customers wanting to enjoy a bottle of wine with their dinner or a beer while watching the game can now have it delivered directly to their door in as little as an hour.
Schnuck Markets Inc. is expanding the company’s partnership with Instacart to include alcohol delivery in Missouri and Illinois.
Customers accepting liquor delivery must be at least 21 years of age with a valid ID.
“Since we launched Schnucks Delivers more than two years ago, many shoppers have requested that we add their favorite adult beverages to the platform,” said Schnucks Chief Business Development and Transformation Officer Ryan Cuba.
“The expansion of products available through Schnucks Delivers is another way that we’re helping our customers better manage their busy lifestyles,” he said.
Schnucks Delivers is available seven days a week for as little as $3.99 (plus applicable fees) for a single order. Alcohol delivery will be subject to a service fee that covers the additional cost of ensuring compliant delivery of alcohol products and ID verification.
This service fee ranges from $2 (if the order includes less than $35 of alcohol) to $10 (if the order includes more than $110 of alcohol.)
Groceries can be delivered the same day they are ordered, sometimes in as little as an hour.
For more information visit Schnucksdelivers.com.