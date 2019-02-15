Washington native Chef Scott Scheible, CEC, executive chef of the Bogey Club in Clayton recently was honored as the 2019 St. Louis Chef of the Year.
The American Culinary Federation Chefs de Cuisine Association of St. Louis held its annual Chef of the Year Awards Gala at the Four Seasons in St. Louis in November.
Scheible began his culinary career at a young age as a line cook at The American Bounty Restaurant in Washington before moving on to work at Boone Valley Golf Club in Augusta, St. Albans Country Club and St. Louis Country Club.
He accepted the position of executive chef at The Bogey Club in Clayton in 2009.
Scheible has been a member of the American Culinary Federation since 2004 and enjoys lending a hand to assist in the growth of young chefs within the profession. He said he believes in hard work, determination, sharing what has been taught to him and always giving it his best.
In 2017, he helped to coach the St. Louis Student Culinary Hot Food Team to win the ACF National Championship. He currently serves as the team manager.
Scheible said he enjoys competition and has accumulated many medals over his career. He recently was nominated and accepted as a semifinalist for the ACF National Chef of the Year competition. He will compete for the regional title at the ACF Central Competition in Minnesota in March.
The winner of this competition will then advance to compete for 2019 ACF National Chef of the Year.
Scheible is the son of Connie Scheible and Jim Scheible, Washington. He and his wife, Dr. Amy Scheible, D.C., reside in Eureka.