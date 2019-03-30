Ed Schaffer, of Villa Ridge, has joined Haberberger Inc. Mechanical Contractors, St. Louis, as a service project manager.
With over 17 years of experience in the commercial and industrial HVAC industry in the St. Louis area, Schaffer will work with building owners and facility end-users to deliver engineered HVAC-R mechanical solutions and services.
Prior to his career in the HVAC industry, Schaffer served in the U.S. Army, where he was deployed to Kosovo in 1999 and to Germany until 2001.
He earned an associate degree from Vatterott before joining UA Local 562 as a service pipefitter.
Schaffer also earned his Project Management Professional (PMP) certification from St. Louis Community College.
Haberberger Inc. is a 71-year-old mechanical contracting company that offers complete HVAC installation, customized maintenance programs, process piping and piping fabrication, plumbing and refrigeration and energy management services to a variety of industrial and commercial customers.