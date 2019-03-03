McCloud Services, a leading pest management company headquartered in South Elgin, Ill., announced that Josh Rose, area manager of St. Louis and Kansas City, has been named the 2018 Copesan Operations Champion of the Year for his commitment to customer service and business growth.
Rose, of Villa Ridge, was recommended by multiple peers ranging from local colleagues to McCloud leadership. He was recognized not only for his industry knowledge and innovative approach to service center operations, but also for his dedication to client service and growing the business.
Rose currently manages approximately 1,000 Copesan customer locations between the St. Louis and Kansas City service centers, where he also oversees daily operations.
Through his leadership and tireless work ethic, Rose has grown the top line revenue for Copesan in these two branches by 18 percent over the prior year, in addition to raising audit scores and developing a team of technicians that defy the industry standard.
“It’s easy to be excited about my work when I am proud to do it for companies like Copesan and McCloud. I could not provide excellent service and solutions to our customers without a great company culture and team,” he said. “I’m grateful for this honor, and I look forward to continuing my work with these well-regarded industry leaders.”
Nominations for the Copesan Champion Awards consisted of a combination of peer feedback and client testimonials. The nominations were reviewed and the champions selected by a panel of colleagues and Copesan committee professionals.
Copesan Champion award winners were honored for their superior dedication to service quality during the company’s annual conference Feb. 19.
“Josh’s mentality at work is true to his character as a person — he works hard and focuses on the bigger picture of providing our customers the high level of service they deserve, no matter the pest problem,” said Chris McCloud, CEO of McCloud Services. “We’re proud to work with colleagues like Josh, who demonstrate the dedication to his job on a daily basis.”
Rose previously was honored with McCloud’s Service Center of the Year in 2017 and was in the running for the 2018 honor. He also earned accolades for mentoring other service specialists that ranked in the Top 5 for Rising Star Service Specialists.
He is certified by the National Pest Management Association in food plant safety, QualityPro and GreenPro. He also is a ServSafe Food Safety Manager.
Rose is licensed in 6, 7A and 7C categories in Missouri, as well as in fumigation and inspection, and rodents in Illinois.