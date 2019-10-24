A local sign company is behind the creation of the hanging signs at Loyal Bella, the front door decal at Schulte’s Bakery and the sign at Doggy Doo & Kitty’s Too, just to mention a few.
River City Signs was established in January 2018 after Megan Walter returned from a sign company conference. Her husband Nathan nudged her to pursue the business.
“He is the driving force behind this,” Megan said.
The family- and veteran-owned company specializes in graphic design, signage and lettering.
Megan graduated from Lindenwood in 2008 with a degree in graphic design.
“I’ve always been passionate about the arts,” she said.
When she turned 23 she made her way into the sign business.
“And I’ve been pursuing it ever since,” she said, noting for the past five years she’s worked for various sign companies.
Megan focuses on the sales, design and surveying while Nathan is the installer.
The pair recently hired Tiffany Donath to help with sales and installation. Donath has experience in decal work.
Since the business is in-home, Megan said customers can contact them through their website at rivercitysignsmo.com/, through email at rivercitysigns1@gmail.com or by calling 636-432-1740.
They’re also on Facebook at River City Signs Washington and Instagram @rivercitysignswashmo.
Once they’ve been contacted, an appointment will be set up at the client’s location to take pictures and measurements.
River City Signs will give a quote and work on the design. Then it’ll go through a proofreading process.
The trio will then deliver the product or install it.
Megan said they will work with a client until the desired design is accomplished.
The entire process ranges from one week to a month. It depends on the project, but Megan said the lit or fabricated projects take a little longer.
“We’re not your typical sign company,” Megan said, noting they also have a commercial side of things, including design for logos, business cards, banners, feathered flags, and other items.
The company will be featured at the Downtown Washington Chili Cook-Off Friday, Oct. 25. Megan said they also plan to be in future parades and other events around Washington.
“People will start seeing us around town,” she said.
The company primarily serves the Washington and Union area, but has worked as far away as St. Charles and Rolla.
The name of the company and logo comes from being in Washington, Megan said.
“It’s a river city,” she explained.
The logo is of the old Washington bridge, not the new one.
“I wanted to keep it a nostalgic thing for the local people,” she said.
Behind the bridge is the image of a sun and the resemblance of the river. Megan designed it to look as if there was a sunset on the bridge.
Megan and Nathan have only lived here three years, but Megan said they’re here for the long haul.
“We’ll never move,” she said. “We love Washington. It’s our home.”
The Walters are originally from Florissant. They have two children.
In addition to installer for the company, Nathan also works at the John Cochran Veterans Hospital in St. Louis as a pipe fitter. He has served in the Navy for 16 years.