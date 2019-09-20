On the heels of being ranked first in the country by WalletHub, State Technical College of Missouri has set another enrollment record.
This month, State Tech welcomed a record breaking number of students to campus, the most since the college was founded in 1961.
The more than 1,700 students equals a 15 percent increase from last year. This is the third year in a row with record-breaking first year enrollment numbers.
State Tech President, Dr. Shawn Strong, pleased with the increase in enrollment said, “State Tech has an incredible value proposition, we get graduates high paying jobs and we do it better than anyone else. As we say, from the classroom to your career we are the Employers’ Choice.”
Just last week the national organization, WalletHub, named State Tech the best two year college in the United States comparing State Tech to more than 700 other two-year colleges around the country. In 2018, State Tech was also ranked the third best college in the country by Forbes Magazine.
“Our outstanding relationships with the companies that hire our students will continue to make State Tech ‘The Employer’s Choice’. Those same relationships result in an exceptional 99 percent placement rate and makes the choice to attend State Tech an easy decision. We are proud of our third straight record-breaking year for enrollment. Remember, it’s never too early to apply for the fall of 2020,” said State Tech President Dr. Shawn Strong.