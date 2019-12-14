Rebelle Fitness, a boutique group fitness and personal training studio, will hold its grand opening Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 1158 Clock Tower Plaza, Washington.
The grand opening will include studio tours and half-priced classes.
The owners and lead trainers are Karen Downey and Bailey Laux, who have roots in Franklin County and in fitness.
With more than 15 years of group fitness teaching and more than 20 years of dance training combined, Downey and Laux said they are excited to share their passion for working out and to help people find their happiest, healthiest and most confident selves.
Rebelle Fitness will offer a variety of classes in cardio, dance, pole dance fitness, strength-training, yoga and more.
The owners said the studio will have something for everyone, and they look forward to offering a safe, fun fitness facility.
For more information on the grand opening, general studio information and scheduling a class visit www.rebellefitnessstudio.com.