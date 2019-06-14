Realty Executives has opened an office in Washington at 1815 E. Fifth St.
The office is full-service location. The staff will work with buyers, sellers, new construction, land sales and residential and commercial sales.
This is the company’s fourth office in Missouri. Other locations include House Springs, Pacific and Eureka.
Owner Chuck Maher said it was time to come to Washington.
“We’ve had several people for the past few years, asking us to come out — agents and clients,” Maher said. “So, we decided it was a good time.”
Stephen Flannery III, a Washington native, will manage the office.
“It’s a good market and a good community,” Flannery said. “I went to school here in Washington at St. Francis Borgia Regional High School. I’ve worked in Washington for a lot of years.”
The office opened on June 3.