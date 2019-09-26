Röbller Vineyard, New Haven, will host Tunes for Balloons this Saturday, Sept. 28, in celebration of the 30th annual New Haven Balloon Glow, Race and Festival.
The Tunes for Balloons is a live music event featuring the winery’s estate-produced wine and Hazel’s Back Porch BBQ from 1-5 p.m.
Guests will enjoy views of the competing hot air balloons, which will launch from nearby New Haven City Park.
Live music will be performed by the band High Noon.
“We’re excited to create the perfect atmosphere of food, fun and drink for guests to watch the balloons take off,” said Jerry Mueller, Röbller winemaker. “The hills at Röbller offer the perfect vantage point to enjoy the show.”
The event is family-friendly, open to all ages and is free to attend with no RSVP necessary.
A covered pavilion and deck with patio seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, but guests are encouraged to bring pop-up tents, picnic gear and lawn chairs.
A family-owned, estate-style winery, inspired by European winemaking traditions, with approximately 18 acres under vine, Röbller Vineyard is located at 275 Röbller Vineyard Road off Highway 100 between Washington and Hermann.
For more information, call 573-237-3986 or visit www.robllerwines.com.