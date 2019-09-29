Röbller Vineyard, New Haven, will host Tunes for Balloons this Saturday, Sept. 28, in celebration of the 30th annual New Haven Balloon Glow, Race and Festival.
The Tunes for Balloons is a live music event featuring the winery’s estate-produced wine and Hazel’s Back Porch BBQ from 1-5 p.m.
Guests will enjoy views of the competing hot air balloons, which will launch from nearby New Haven City Park.
The event is family-friendly, open to all ages and is free to attend with no RSVP necessary.
A covered pavilion and deck with patio seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, but guests are encouraged to bring pop-up tents, picnic gear and lawn chairs.