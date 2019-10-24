The Quality Coach founders recently handed over the keys to new owners. But don’t worry, they’re not going anywhere.
When the new owners, Rick and Brenda Bouse, decided to accept ownership, Brenda said it was under one condition.
“You two can’t go anywhere,” she said. “That was key. So they made a promise they wouldn’t go anywhere.”
Hank Epstein and Jeanne Gladden started The Quality Coach about 30 years ago. They both have a background in manufacturing.
When they first started, the founders didn’t have a lot to go off of because business coaching wasn’t really an industry just yet.
“So we were just making it up as we went along,” Gladden said.
After about five to seven years in the business, the industry began to bloom.
The company always has been located in Washington, but they have clients all around world.
“We’ve been a well-kept secret until now,” Gladden said.
The Quality Coach has clients in all facets, Brenda said, including banking, construction, retail and nonprofits.
“We partner with the clients to improve their business,” she said.
Brenda knew the founders before the ownership change when she worked at East Central College. Throughout her career, she has held many leadership roles.
“My experience was a great fit as well as my passion,” she said
They have a total of 13 people on their team. The Quality Coach helps with onboarding, talent management, employee engagement, team building, strategic planning and more.
The company has a six step process for their clients to follow: Engage, introduce, practice, apply, review and results.
“The reputation this company has built is impressive,” said Rick. “That made the transit and decision much easier. And we want to continue that, but maybe on a larger scale.”
Rick said he’s helped other businesses grow and helped start a few throughout his career. Through this experience he’s familiar with some of the challenges businesses face.
“This company can help those businesses with their challenges,” he said.
A recent survey that included around 20,000 employees showed that 75 percent stated the reason they left a company was tied back to something the leader or manager could have fixed, Brenda said.
“They need to create an environment where employees are enjoying work so they don’t want to leave,” she said. “We help create cultures that are safe and enjoyable for employees.”
“We all have to be better at doing more with less resources,” said Gladden. “That’s how you stay in business. That’s how you thrive.”
Gladden and Epstein are still actively coaching. They provide one-on-one as well as team coaching. They offer leadership workshops to help develop talent in organizations.
“We’re not the people who come in to fix everything,” Gladden said, “but we do partner with them to help them get to the next level. It’s a people-powered profession.”
Gladden still is actively keeping up with a coaching column, which can be found on the website at https://www.thequalitycoach.com/.
The new owners are hoping to unveil a virtual learning option in 2020.
Since taking over, they have rebranded the logo and website, but Brenda said the website is still a work in progress. They’re also looking to offer new products and services, and are focused on business development.
“Every company and their challenges are different,” Rick said. “We pride ourselves on being good listeners.”
Brenda said they’re hoping to focus on youth or young adult development and leadership, and also women in leadership roles.
Gladden noted the company has been a hub for employers for a long time.
“Brenda and Rick are leveraging that and taking it to the next level,” she said.
Epstein said age was a huge contributing factor to stepping back.
“I love what we do. It gives me a sense of purpose in life,” he said. “We just didn’t have the wherewithal to grow the business the way it has. I’m excited to see what happens and how that plays out in terms of revenue generation.”
Gladden added that 30 years is a long time.
“It was something that’s been on our mind in the best interest of Quality Coach and the people we serve,” she said.
As part of the new website features, they’re working on posting client testimonials. The website also features a blog.
The company also can be found on Facebook and LinkedIn.
As they start to implement the business development, Brenda said they’re going to focus on reaching out more to clients.
For more information or to contact them, email Rick at rick@thequalitycoach.com or fill out the form on their website.
The company is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year and Brenda said a celebration is in the works.