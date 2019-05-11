As part of Promotional Products Work Week, May 13-17, two Washington companies are sharing the industry’s impact with the community and government officials.
Mary Dobsch, president of The Chest, and Andrew Spellman, senior vice president and general manager of The Magnet Group, will be in Washington, D.C., May 14-16 lobbying with legislators regarding the concerns of small business and the industry.
Promotional Products Work Week is an industry-wide event dedicated to celebrating the power of promotional products and the value they create.
This annual event serves as a cornerstone for recognizing the importance of working with promotional professionals while creating awareness for promotional products as a powerful and effective advertising and marketing medium.
The Promotional Products Industry has a total of $23.3 billion in sales, which does reflect any item that carries a company name or logo, said Dobsch.
“Anything from a pen, sweat shirt, coffee mug, power charges and the list goes on,” she said. “The manufacturer is the company that produces/provides the actual product. We then sell to a network of distributors who in turn will call on the actual companies that purchase the product.”
In Missouri, the manufacturers are producing $314.2 million in sales in the U.S. and at times internationally. Distributor sales are $945.1 million, which reflects the dollars that are sold to the companies that use them. These products are being purchased from manufacturers all over the United States.
There are 819 promotional products companies in Missouri, accounting for 23,562 jobs. Ninety-seven percent of these companies are small businesses.