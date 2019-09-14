There are 33 proposed sites where medical marijuana businesses are looking to set up shop in Franklin County.
There have been 14 applications filed for medical marijuana dispensaries in municipalities across the county.
That includes four stores in Washington, five in Pacific, two dispensaries in both Union and St. Clair, and one in Sullivan.
In addition, there are 12 proposed cultivation sites in rural parts of the county, as well as seven manufacturing facilities.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) released that information Tuesday, less than one month after the application filing period closed for businesses looking to operate medical marijuana facilities throughout the state.
It is unlikely that all of the applications will result in medical marijuana facilities.
The state is required by the law to approve at least 60 commercial growers, 86 facilities that manufacture marijuana-infused products and 192 dispensary licenses, 24 dispensaries for each of the state’s eight congressional districts.
There were no applications filed for testing labs in Franklin County. There will be 10 facilities in Missouri licensed to test medical marijuana.
All of Franklin County is in the 3rd Congressional District. The district includes Lincoln, Warren, Montgomery, Callaway, Osage, Gasconade, Maries, Miller and Cole counties. There also are portions of St. Charles, Jefferson and Camden counties in the district.
Medicinal marijuana was legalized in Missouri in November 2018 through a constitutional amendment approved by voters. The plan is to have the new industry implemented by the end of 2019.
There is one business, LSA314, LLC, that has applied for cultivation, manufacturing and dispensing permits. All three would be located in St. Clair. The dispensary would be in a different location than the growing and infusing facilities.
Process
The state has received 2,163 online applications. In addition, there were more than 100 businesses that reportedly had trouble applying to the state through the website.
According to DHSS, a third-party blind scorer will review and score the Evaluation Criteria Scoring Questions for all facility applications, stripped of any identifying information. Applications must be approved or denied for licensure by DHSS within 150 days of the application submission date.
The state expects to start licensing businesses in December.
Dispensaries
Below are the proposed storefronts that would sell medical marijuana.
Included are the names of the businesses and addresses of where the shops would be located:
• Columbia Care MO, LLC, 1380 High St., Washington;
• Crown Wellness, LLC, 715 Jefferson St., Washington;
• Missouri Health & Wellness, LLC, 10 Franklin Ave., Washington;
• White Earth Inc., 1115 E. Fifth St., Washington;
• AA Enterprise, LLC, 2730 W. Osage St., Pacific;
• Contemporary Yields MO, LLC, 1340 Thornton Road, Pacific;
• GMT Counsulting, LLC, 3202 W. Osage St., Pacific;
• Green Arch Botanical, LLC, 180 Lamar Parkway, Pacific;
• PACIFICCODISPENSARY, LLC, 538 E. Osage St., Pacific;
• Union Medical Marijuana Dispensary, 95 Independence Drive, Union;
• Green Gryphon, 6 Dell Centre Way, Union;
• Higher Elevations, LLC, 911 Miller Drive, St. Clair;
• LSA314, LLC, 1909 N. Service Road, St. Clair; and
• Salute Health, LLC, 1013 N. Olive St., Sullivan.
Cultivation
Of the growers seeking permits in Franklin County, the locations are mostly in rural areas. One business, Fortner Industries LLC, is proposing three cultivation sites here, according to DHSS.
The sites would be located at 6048 Rock Ridge Road, Gerald.
Listed below are the other business names and addresses of where the facilities would be located:
• Franklin County Cannabis Products, 330 Echo Valley Road, Union;
• Well Water Farms, LLC, 7819 Highway 47, Union.
• Elevated Farms, LLC, 905 Miller Drive, St. Clair;
• LSA314, LLC, 2 Enterprise Drive, St. Clair;
• MR 5025 OH100, LLC, 5025 Old Highway 100, Washington;
• MWM Industries, LLC, 1253 Rabbit Lane, Robertsville;
• Pure Hydro Farm, LLC, 4364 Highway Y, New Haven;
• SLCC, LLC, 1465 Hoelzer Court, Pacific; and
• Trinity Cultivation, LLC, 515 W. Flottmann Road, Gerald.
Manufacturing
At the state-approved manufacturing facilities, cultivated marijuana will be infused into varying products for consumption.
That includes candies, beverages, tinctures and other products.
There are five proposed manufacturing sites that are the same address and company as cultivation sites, according to DHSS. They are located in Roberstville, Gerald, Pacific, Washington and St. Clair.
Below are all of the proposed manufacturing company names and addresses:
• 4M Therapeutics, LLC, 7379 Liberty School Road, Gerald;
• Elevated Farms, LLC, 905 Miller Drive, St. Clair;
• LSA314, LLC, 2 Enterprise Drive, St. Clair;
• MR 5025 OH100, LLC, 5025 Old Highway 100, Washington;
• MWM Industries LLC, 1253 Rabbit Lane, Robertsville;
• SLCC, LLC, 1465 Hoelzer Court, Pacific; and
• Trinity Cultivation, LLC, 515 W. Flottmann Road, Gerald.