A survey on the proposed new city pool will be online until Tuesday, Feb. 5, according to Washington Parks Director Wayne Dunker.
“I think they’re (pool consultants) receiving consistent feedback,” said City Administrator Darren Lamb.
The consultant, Counsilman-Hunsaker, St. Louis, will reveal the comments once the online survey closes.
“Last I heard I think we’ve received 1,400 surveys,” Dunker said.
The survey was posted to the parks department Facebook page Jan. 15. Everyone in the community is invited to complete it.
The survey was posted online after a public forum was held.
“We were happy with the turnout (of the forum),” Lamb said. “We received the feedback we were looking for.”
Some of the comments included a different entry for the pool, a new bathhouse and the need for an indoor pool.
The proposed pool has a $3.5 million budget that was collected from the capital improvement sales tax.
Once the online survey is complete, the consultant will take the date and information gathered and present it to the city.
This will conclude the public engagement process. The next step will be designing the pool.
Construction on the pool could begin in 2021, according to Lamb.