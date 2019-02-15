The rezoning of .53 acre to R-3 multifamily residential on the northwestern corner of the Ninth Street and International intersection was approved Monday.
The applicant, Doug Willming, requested the rezoning of the property currently zoned M-2 heavy industrial.
He told the Washington Planning and Zoning Commission that he and his wife are proposing an apartment complex at the location. The Willmings are the owners of Willming Excavating and Construction.
The commission recommended the city council approve the request at its Tuesday, Feb. 19, meeting.
According to city staff, the surrounding properties vary in use from light industrial to the north and west, multifamily to the east, and light commercial to the south.
According to the staff report, the request to zone the property to multifamily will not negatively impact the surrounding properties due to the nature of the area and the proximity to a fairly high-traffic corridor.
“It has a variety of uses and a variety of densities,” said Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director.
The mobile home park across International is more intensive than the maximum 11 units that a lot of this size could produce, city staff wrote in the report.
Realistically, with two parking spaces required per unit, less units will be placed on the lot. In addition, there is no single-family housing in the vicinity as well, Maniaci said.
Willming said tentative plans call for six units, each unit possibly with three bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths.
“I don’t think we will do less than two bedrooms and two baths,” he added.
He added that the purchase of the property is contingent on a flood study, and costs associated with raising it out of a flood plain.
Ken Glosemeyer, owner of Glosemeyer Truck Service, located to the north of the .53 acre, asked if there would be a sound barrier built between the properties.
He said he is concerned that the noise from his property would bother residents at the proposed apartments.
Manaici noted a sound wall is not required in this case.
Glosemeyer also asked if he would be required to build a wall in the future. He was told that his business was located at the property first so he would not have to abate the sound.