The Washington Planning and Zoning Commission Monday gave first-round approval for a preliminary plat subdividing a lot.
The request was made by Mark Frankenberg to split the lot at 1311 E. Third St., located at the corner of Penn Street in the Embee Subdivision.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, said plans call for two lots on the property.
An existing home will remain in the lot facing Third Street and a second lot will face Penn Street that will be 9,863 square feet. The minimum lot size is 6,000 square feet.
The proposed layout also allows for a 25-foot setback from the existing house to the new rear lot line, Maniaci said.
There are no infrastructure improvements required because water, sewer, and access are all provided. The proposed subdivision does not significantly increase the density of the area given the lot sizes and is in order with the existing lots on Penn Street, he added.
The Washington City Council must give final approval for the request.