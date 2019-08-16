The Washington Planning and Zoning Commission Monday gave the nod to a preliminary plat request contingent on a variance to be reviewed next week.
Nick Watts, owner of Nick’s Gun and Pawn, requested approval of the plat at 1801 E. Fifth St. and 310 Terry Lane, next to the shop. The request was filed by BFA Inc., on behalf of Watts.
According to city staff, there are two structures, one commercial building and one home, on the property and the applicant is looking to subdivide the lot so each structure is on a separate lot.
The site is the former Patke’s Dairy building.
Sal Maniaci, community and economic development director, told the planning board called it a “unique situation” because the is layout is “oddly shaped” and there are 10 feet between the two buildings.
In order to meet city code a variance must be approved to allow for 5 foot rear yard setbacks in the rear of the lots. The Board of Zoning Adjustments is slated to meet Monday, Aug. 19, prior to the Washington City Council meeting.
The lot is zoned C-2 commercial. Watts intends to keep that zoning, however the proposed lot for the home meets minimum requirements for R-1B residential zoning.
Maniaci noted that the home is grandfathered permitting it to be used as a home in a commercial district. It will remain C-2 in case it is to be used for an office, he said.
The plan board approved the request with a 7-0 vote. Planning board members Jeff Patke, Tom Holdmeier and Mark Kluesner were not at the meeting.
There were no comments for or against the rezoning.