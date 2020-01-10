The law firm of Baylard, Billington, Dempsey & Jensen, PC, Union, announces that Adam J. Piontek has been made a partner in the firm.
Piontek earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Missouri-Columbia in 2004. He received his law degree from the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 2007.
He is engaged in the general practice of law, with an emphasis in wealth preservation, estate and business planning and probate.
Piontek is a member of St. Francis Borgia Parish. He also is a third-degree member and sits on the Council of the Knights of Columbus Seisl Council 1121.
Piontek resides in Washington with his wife, Katie, and their children, Lucy, Max and Janie.
He is the son of Thomas and Carol Piontek.
The law firm of Baylard, Billington, Dempsey and Jensen has served Franklin County since 1969.
The firm is located in Union and represents clients in a variety of legal matters and areas of law, including general civil and criminal litigation, business planning, estate planning and probate administration.