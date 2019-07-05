What is pilates? It’s a type of fitness regimen that engages multiple areas of the body in order to build muscle control through resistance training.
The focus of the full-body workout is on building strength, flexibility and mental awareness. Pilates especially works the core while improving stamina, posture and balance, and the experience can be likened to intense yoga.
The exercise method was created and developed by Joseph Pilates in the early 20th century. Originally called “Contrology” Pilates published two books on his regimen in 1934 and 1945.
Since then, over 10 million people regularly practice pilates in the United States.
When Erin Gaugh of Augusta took a pilates class at the YMCA in Wildwood, she noticed it was a lot like the physical therapy she has taken. Her New Year’s resolution for 2019 was to learn something new and teach a fitness class.
With the help of some friends and Carla Chitwood, event coordinator of Sunflower Hill Farm in Augusta, Gaugh started her own class, Radiate Pilates, in April.
Since then, the class has grown to 20 regular attendees and 45 different people have taken a class. Radiate Pilates meets every Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. at Sunflower Hill Farm and lasts for about an hour. Participants then usually stick around to chat over breakfast and coffee in the farm’s Produce Cafe.
“There’s really no one who can’t do pilates,” said Gaugh, who guides the class through each exercise and provides various modifications for many of the exercises to ensure attendees of all physical fitness levels are both comfortable and challenged.
The class also builds community and camaraderie between the participants, but the exercise is very personal. Gaugh compared it to swimming.
“You’re working just to improve your own times,” she explained.
Some examples of typical pilates exercises are various styles of pushups, planks, stretches and curls, usually performed in reps of 10, all while focused on the precise muscles being used and controlling the breath.
However, pilates encompasses much more than just strength training. Pilates uniquely balances both intense physicality and mindfulness. Gaugh said the point is to establish community and be refreshed in the whole body and mind through a retreat-style experience.
Gaugh said she often feels distracted whenever she does a normal workout at the gym. Pilates puts all distractions aside as it requires full body and mind concentration.
“It helps you focus,” she said.
The six principles of the fitness regimen are centering the self, control, concentration, precision, breathing and flowing movement. All of these aspects work into each pilates exercise in order to strengthen the body and mind.
It’s all about “making your mind control the body,” said Gaugh, who usually centers each of the sessions around a certain theme or goal to work toward. For example, she might focus one day’s routine on how pilates can assist with stress relief. Other health benefits of pilates include a reduced injury risk, healthier blood and increased mental fitness.
The Farm
Sunflower Hill Farm offers a scenic space for Gaugh to teach the class. The farm was founded five years ago and currently serves as a wedding and events venue in addition to the organic vegetables, bees, chickens and flowers they produce and raise.
Gaugh leads each class with a well-researched routine, usually six hours in the making, all starting with a breathing exercise.
She guides each participant through the actions by demonstrating herself and assisting participants with their form. She encourages everyone to perform to the best of their ability and improve themselves.
Gaugh earned a degree in business communications from Lindenwood University, St. Louis, in 2002. A former customer service and sales trainer, bank executive, interior stylist, hospitality coordinator, Gaugh now homeschools her two children, teaches pilates and yoga, and continues to do some interior design work. She received pilates training at St. Louis Pilates Center.
Gaugh also teaches a less intensive pilates class on Tuesday mornings at 10:30 a.m. at Sunflower Hill and pilates at Frisella Nursery or rotating locations on Saturday mornings at 8:30 a.m.
She hopes her attendees will gain four things. “No. 1, peace of mind. No. 2, a renewed level of health. No. 3, a confidence in one’s physical abilities. And number four, an increased strength in one’s physicalities.”
For more information, visit www.sunflowerhillfarm.com, under the events page, or on Instagram at @radiatepilates.