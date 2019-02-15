The Union Pasta House reopened Thursday more than two weeks after a kitchen fire closed the restaurant.
Pasta House ownership announced on its Facebook page it would reopen at 3 p.m. in time for Valentine’s Day dinners.
“Thank you to all our great employees and everyone who helped get us back in action,” the owners said on Facebook. “We love our Pasta House, our employees and customers and are so happy to make this announcement.”
The restaurant had been closed since Jan. 29, when Union Fire Protection District crews were called to the scene at around 2 a.m. for a kitchen fire.
Pasta House had been closed to “repair, replace and clean up,” from the fire.
Last week, Tim Fresta, kitchen manager and son of co-owner Buddy Fresta, said crews were working to get things up and running.
Fresta said Pasta House was closed longer than anticipated because the damage was a little worse than originally thought.
“Smoke damage,” he said. “It just kind of went everywhere.”
While closed, the restaurant was remodeled. Pictures of the new flooring and other changes were posted to Facebook.
“There’s going to be a different kind of look to the dining room, same menu, but just a different look,” Fresta said.