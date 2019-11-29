Mercy Pharmacy has introduced a new service to its location at Mercy Medical Building North in Washington called Mercy Pharmacy Park & Pickup.
This new service allows patients to pick up their prescriptions without ever leaving the comfort of their vehicle.
The service is available to all patients of Mercy Pharmacy-Washington, which is located within Mercy Medical Building North at 851 E. Fifth St., Suite 104.
Patients may park in one of the three designated Mercy Pharmacy Park & Pickup parking spots, call the phone number on the sign, and pay for their prescription via credit/debit card or check. A pharmacy co-worker will then deliver the prescription directly to the patient’s car.
This service is offered free-of-charge to all patients.
To learn more about the service, call Mercy Pharmacy-Washington at 636-390-7333.
Mercy Hospital Washington, a member of Mercy, is a 148-bed hospital serving all or parts of Crawford, Franklin, Gasconade, St. Charles, St. Louis and Warren counties.
The hospital offers comprehensive emergency, heart, cancer, surgical, obstetric, pediatric and other health services.
The hospital is supported by the care of more than 180 physicians and advanced practitioners who are part of Mercy Clinic.