Storm Guard Roofing and Construction, 114 E. Orleans, has been named the No. 1 Storm Guard franchise in the U.S.
The Pacific office recently received the People’s Voice Award from Storm Guard corporate headquarters.
Storm Guard Pacific is one of 35 franchise offices in the 18 eastern, midwestern and southern states.
Corporate officials said the award was made to “the franchisee that goes above and beyond in delivering excellent service by exceeding expectations and building great rapport through caring, understanding and attending to customer needs.”
Qualifiers were required to have a minimum of 20 total reviews in 2018 between Google, Yelp, BBB and Facebook.
Storm Guard Roofing and Construction, headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, is a roofing and construction franchise that specializes in exterior projects including roofing, siding, windows, gutters and emergency tarping services.